Footage of Massive Rain Storm That Devastated the Hudson Valley

A massive storm that hit the Hudson Valley shut down several roads and it looks like it took one out entirely. You have to see it to believe it.

Most of us watched this Sunday's storm in amazement. The rain was hitting so hard that it seemed like were were getting a monsoon at times. It turns out that some parts of the Hudson Valley were seeing intense level of rainfall that caused massive amounts of flooding.

We're no strangers to crazy weather here in the Hudson Valley. We usually prepare for extreme driving conditions in the winter months. Roads being flooded by rain is not a rare occurrence but this past storm had catastrophic results. It looks like the storm devastated both Dutchess and Orange County.

This unbelievable footage was uploaded via Twitter.

Here's another picture shared on Twitter.