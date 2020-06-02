Foodstock’s 2 Day Virtual Event

Thanks a lot coronavirus. Once again I find myself writing about a great fundraising event that is not going to happen as planned. But the good news is that it is going to happen, just a little differently this year. And it will benefit our friends and neighbors right here in the Hudson Valley.

Foodstock is going to be a virtual event this year. With the Laughingstock show unable to be held this year, the need still exists more than ever. And you can still help. Join Foodstock for a 2 day virtual event on Sunday,June 7 and Monday, June 8.There will be messages from Foodstock and Laughingstock comedians and musicians, as well as special performances. And of course you'll have the opportunity to make a donation. All proceeds will go to local food based organizations in this unbelievable time of need.

For more information about this year's virtual Foodstock fundraiser, visit the facebook page.

