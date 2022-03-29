Legendary Chance Theatre Set To Host Music Market and Tag Sale Event

The Chance in Poughkeepsie will be hosting a music market and tag sale event at the legendary concert venue, and vendors are needed for the event set for this spring.

The legendary rock club is interested in having vendors come out for a community event. If you're a lover of rock n roll, this is an event for you! Vendors will be on hand selling rock n roll memorabilia, and there will be food trucks on the premises as well. Think, an old fashion rock n roll flea market!

A Community Event in Poughkeepsie, NY

Chance Manager Nikki Johannessen hopes to make the Music Market and Tag Sale at The Chance a community-oriented event, with music-related vendors along with food vendors and trucks.

When Is The Event and How Do You Reserve a Vendor Spot?

The Music Market and Tag Sale event is set for Sunday, May 15 and it will be FREE to attend. The event is scheduled for all day from Noon until 5:30 PM. Vendor spots are $40 and you can contact The Chance box office during normal hours Tuesday through Saturday 12 PM to 5 PM at 471-1966, or shoot them a message on their official Facebook Page.

I always loved going to tag sales/flea markets and scouring the area for rock n roll merchandise like t-shirts, albums, or other memorabilia. This sounds like a very cool event that one should definitely attend. Check out pics from the recent Sold Out WPDH Spring Fling Concert with Ace Frehley at The Chance.