Fishkill Bakery Releases Spellbinding Hocus Pocus Cookies

We are in the thick of Spooky Season here in the Hudson Valley. Halloween is quickly approaching and if you're looking to cast a spell of awe and amazement over your friends, we found the perfect treat for you.

It could be argued that Hocus Pocus is one of the best Halloween films of all time. The 1993 Disney cult classic tells the story of the Sanderson Sisters in Salem and a group of kids who bring them back from the dead. And there's a talking cat. A great combo for any Halloween movie.

Because the movie is always so popular this time of year, many businesses release fun products with a Sanderson Sisters theme. For instance, the past few years Carvel locations have offered Hocus Pocus shakes and Spirit Halloween has a whole section dedicated to the sisters.

One Hudson Valley business just got in on the fun. The Cakery in Fishkill released their Hocus Pocus cookies last week while supplies last. They wrote on Instagram:

Brand new for a limited time- Hocus Pocus cookie pack! Come get yours before the witching hour

When I tell you I ran to The Cakery in Fishkill to get my hands on these adorable cookies.

They come in a pack which will run you $15. If you're a Hocus Pocus stan, like myself, it's definitely worth it. I will be 100% honest with you, I haven't taken a single bite of these cookies because they're just so pretty and detail-oriented. I mean, look at the mole on Sarah Sanderson's face!

Not only does The Cakery offer fun Hocus Pocus cookies, but they have an amazing fall lineup that includes Apple Cider and Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa bombs, Halloween cauldron cake cups, and Halloween cookie decorating kits. Check out their website and social media pages for updates and information.

Poughkeepsie’s Magical Mystery Solved, and It’s Gonna Be Awesome! Sneak Peek of Witchcraft District Bazaar in Poughkeepsie

Your First Look at LEGOLAND New York's Brick Or Treat Weekends LEGOLAND New York has launched their most popular event yet, which is not sold out for most of October. The Rainier Family was lucky enough to snag tickets for opening weekend and posted some fun-looking video footage on their YouTube channel. Here's what you can expect if you're able to attend .

One of a Kind Burger Drive-Thru with a Twist Opens this Week in Kingston Some of the Food Items at Moonburger

12 Important Tips For Surviving a Hudson Valley Corn Maze A festive Hudson Valley corn maze can quickly turn from a fun fall activity into a tragic nightmare. Before you enter the corn with friends or family members, make sure you follow these 12 tips to ensure that you navigate an escape and have fun while you're doing it.