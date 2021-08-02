First Look at Glover, Your New Best Friend!

Get ready to meet your new best friend, Glover!

Glover is a 14-year-old senior kitty who was brought to Pets Alive in May when his family could no longer care for him. His scar on his nose is from a sebaceous-like cyst that has been removed and cared for. Glover is in tip-top shape and is now ready to find his forever family!

Glover is a sweet boy looking for a home that will give him plenty of head scratches. He loves to nap in his cat cave and investigate his surroundings. He will make a great companion for any home.

Does Glover sound like a perfect fit for your home? Fill out an online application today and stop by to meet your new best friend!

Pets Alive is located at 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. For more information, email adoptions@petsalive.org or call 845-386-9738.

Your First Look at Your New Best Friend! Glover is our Pet of the Week and is available at Pets Alive for adoption.

Pet of the Week: Entering the Ring, Sylvester Stallion!

Help This Shadow Find His Peter Pan! Shadow is the Pet of the Week in search of his new home!