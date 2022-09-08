Police say a local person was arrested for arson after an official investigation Wednesday. While firefighters from several surrounding towns and districts were able to quickly extinguish the flames, we're lucky that this story did not become tragic.

Now, this suspect from the Hudson Valley is facing a number of charges.

House Fire

The Ramapo Police Department posted on their Facebook page that officials responded to reports of a structure fire at a house in Airmont Wednesday. Police say a 51-year-old Airmont woman was arrested after an investigation and has been charged with Arson 3rd Degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree.

Police have not yet released the suspect's name, nor have they said if she were familiar with the occupants of this particular home or not. Ramapo police said she was arraigned and released and will be due back at Airmont Court at a later date.

NY Man With Nearly 80 Arrests Busted Twice For Arson

A man, who police say has been arrested nearly 80 times dating back to 1982, made it two more in one week back in April. And yet here he is a free man.

Police say the 66-year-old set fire to a trash can one night at the corner of West 31st Street and Eighth Avenue. And while he was quickly apprehended by authorities, he was soon out of jail. The New York Post says the same public nuisance was right back at it the next morning when he set fire to another trash can.

And soon after, he was out again, says police.

New York Lawmakers Push Back Against Bail Reform

The 2019 Bail Reform has proven to be a controversial subject, as its opponents say it allows repeat offenders to be released only to commit the same crimes again. The new reform went into effect in January 2020 and largely did away with cash bail for many misdemeanor and nonviolent felony charges.

In April 2020, then-Governor. Andrew Cuomo amended the law, that allowed judges to set bail for more crimes. In 2022, more state lawmakers have mounted pressure for a budget deal that would further allow judges to not only set bail for more crimes but to hold repeat offenders pending trial.