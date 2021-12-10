Firefighters in New York Rescue Kitten From Dryer Vent

Cats can crawl just about anywhere, but sometimes they get themselves in a situation where they need some help. Firefighters reportedly spent over an hour cutting and removing parts of a dryer vent where a young kitten had gotten stuck. UPI reports that the kitten got stuck in a home that was under construction Tuesday night, This is a delicate case, where the first responders have to dismantle the structure piece by piece, but not hurt the animal that is trapped inside.

The Bridgehampton Fire Department updated the status on their Facebook, saying that the 4 to 5-week old kitten was rescued. The Southampton Town Animal Control Officer said the kitten is safe and is waiting to be adopted. She reminded everyone through the post that winter draws many animals indoors.

As we proceed into a colder time of the year, it is always possible that animals may seek warmth under decks, in deep window wells, or even in places like a dryer vent as we saw here, to escape the cold,

Earlier this week, firefighters in New York were called for another sort of rescue, but this time it was a Christmas tree that needed help. The tree wasn't so lucky. Police say a man was arrested after setting fire to a 50-foot Christmas tree outside of the News Corporation (Fox News, New York Post) building early Wednesday. Once extinguished, all that remained behind was the charred frame of the tree, with a few sad-looking ornaments dangling from what's left.

When asked why he'd do such a thing, the suspect allegedly told a detective, "I have been thinking about lighting the tree on fire all day long.". FOX reports that he was freed Wednesday night without bail. The tree was already replaced as of Thursday

