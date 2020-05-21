As the the weather finally starts to warm up, one fire department has an important message. Hand sanitizers have become one of the hottest items flying off the shelves across the world, as people try to stay as germ-free as possible amid a pandemic. But in this case, you don't want the sanitizers getting too hot.

While this department isn't in New York, this could apply anywhere, especially with summer not fat off.

The Western Lakes fire Department in Wisconsin issued a warning through social media not to leave hand sanitizers in hot vehicles. A picture of a burnt driver-side door was posted along with this warning:

By its nature, most hand sanitizer is alcohol-based and therefore flammable.

Again, it seems like common sense, but many more people are traveling with hand sanitizer in their vehicles and may forget to bring it with them when they exit. The inside of a car even in 75 degree weather can heat up after a few hours, making it feel close to 90.

Western Lakes Fire also shared links to videos of National Fire Protection Association warnings on hand sanitizer.

