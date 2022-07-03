Fight Breaks Out at Show While the Eagles Play ‘Take It Easy’

In a rather ironic concert moment, a fight broke out in the crowd during the Eagles set at a BST concert in Hyde Park while, of all things, the band was performing the song "Take It Easy."

Clearly not taking a lead from what was happening onstage, the scuffle took place in the Diamond VIP seating area near the stage as multiple concertgoers threw punches and grappled. Security took a few knocks as well as they attempted to intervene and break up the fight.

Fan shot footage shared by The Daily Mail (as seen below), shows pushing and shoving going on, punches being thrown and people being dragged off or restrained, all as the band is onstage singing the lines, "Lighten up while you still can / Don't even try to understand / Just find a place to make your stand / And take it easy."

Another line from that Eagles classic seems to be fitting of what happened next - "We may lose and we may win / Though we will never be here again" - as those involved in the fracas were removed from the concert viewing area.

Toward the end of the video, one onlooker can be heard off camera, "You've got to take it easy," as the fight was dispersed by security.

The band's "50 Years" tour now has some time off after recently making its way through the U.K.

Fighting Erupts at Eagles Concert in London's Hyde Park (per The Daily Mail)