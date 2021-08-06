What's the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the term, 90s? Is the music, wardrobe, makeup or movies? For me, all of it but especially the music. It's a beautiful thing when a song can take you back to a certain time.

I’m excited to share the news of the return of some of our favorite 90s bands. Would you believe that in 2021, we would be saying this? I’m thankful for it

This fall, Smash Mouth, The Black Crowes and Spin Doctors will be in the Hudson Valley! That sentence totally deserved an exclamation mark.

The Big Sip featuring Smash Mouth and more special guests is happening at Bethel Woods on October 9, 2021. For me, I’m excited to be in my favorite spot in the Hudson Valley listening to Smash Mouth,

The Black Crowes will take the stage at Bethel Woods on September 25, 2021. Bethel Woods has done a lot of exciting thus far and I'm here for more.

Spin Doctors will be performing at City Winery Hudson Valley on September 26, 2021. This will be an afternoon event taken place on the old Montgomery Mills site.

Who are you most excited to see? Do you have a favorite song by Smash Mouth, The Black Crowes or Spin Doctors? Sing it to us below.

