Fawn Found Hidden With Collar Attached to Rope in Hudson Valley

Another Hudson Valley resident decided to try and take a whitetail deer fawn into captivity.

For the second time in a month, a fawn was found in the possession of a Hudson Valley resident. Back on June 3, a Hudson Valley was found to be in possession of a fawn, that he was feeding sugar water to. You would think that people would figure out that it's illegal to keep wild animals as pets.

Well, on June 29, environmental Conservation Officers responded to a complaint about a whitetail deer fawn that was being unlawfully possessed by an individual by a man in Liberty. When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a taut rope connected to a pole leading into a nearby wood line. Officers followed the rope and found a fawn with a collar on that was attached to the rope with a tie-out clip.

DEC

Officers spoke with an individual in the area, who admitted to taking the fawn into his possession after finding it abandoned. The subject said that he planned to take care of the fawn until it was strong enough to be on its own again. The man was reminded that only licensed wildlife rehabilitators can take possession of protected wildlife and issued him a ticket for unlawfully possessing protected wildlife.

The fawn was transported to a wildlife rehabilitator for further care.

Since this is the second time this has happened in the past few weeks, we should all know now that we shouldn't try to keep a fawn as a pet right? Okay, good, I just wanted to make sure.

