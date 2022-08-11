Police in New York Put the Chill On Serial Ice Cream Bandit

Iced! An alleged serial ice cream bandit has finally been put in the cooler. We know it's been hot this summer, but there are better ways one can cool off. The New York Post says this alleged thief has been hitting the same upscale market over and over again during the past month. However, court records say he has already racked up 39 arrests during his illustrious career.

And if you take the controversial bail reform into account, one has to wonder if and when this Mr. Freeze will soon strike again?

The Ice Cream Man

The Post says the 36-year-old suspect had just hit the Morton Williams market at East 22nd Street the afternoon of August 5. This time though, store employees were ready. The Post reports that clerks from the store stopped the man and when they unzipped his backpack, 20 pints of Haagen-Dazs came falling out. Apparently, he's got quite the taste for the higher-end Haagen-Dazs stuff.

This guy has been coming every two or three days. We finally caught him.

A police reports says that the ice cream bandit was arrested around 15 minutes later. Looks like this case has now gone cold. Well, until he's released again.

This Haagen-Dazs Heist is Not to Be Confused With This Other One

A man who allegedly stole anywhere from eight to ten pints of Häagen-Dazs is lucky police happened to be chasing him down the block. The would-be thief's great ice cream heist could have drastically turned against him had officials not been there to save him as a hung perilously from a ledge of a building.

This guy may have been channeling Chunk from the Goonies that day, when he probably should have been channeling Spider-Man instead.

WABC says the 30 year-old Staten Island man stole the pints of the ice cream from a CVS store one morning in February 2021. As the chase ensued, the suspect evaded police for a couple of blocks before climbing a fence at a nearby courtyard. Below him was an alleyway, but to get down there he'd have to climb or let go, and it was way too long of a drop. That's when the ice cream bandit ended up getting stuck on the ledge of the building.

That's got to be quite embarrassing. The NYPD 23rd Precinct humorously tweeted:

After stealing 8 pints of Häagen-Dazs from a local business, this man’s getaway didn't go as planned. We found him, rescued him & brought a safe conclusion to this precarious icecapade in #EastHarlem. Thank you @NYPDSpecialops Emergency Services for lifting this man to safety.

There is no word what flavors he stole, or is he had a particular preference.