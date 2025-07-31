New York State Police report that they are continuing to investigate a motor vehicle crash that occurred on one of the area's main state routes Wednesday. Unfortunately, the collision claimed the life of a woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

According to IIHS, there were 42,514 deaths from motor vehicle crashes in the United States in 2022. This corresponds to 12.8 deaths per 100,000 people. In 2022, there were 1,175 fatal motor vehicle crashes in New York state, which amounts to around 6.0 deaths per 100K people.

New York State Police Investigate Fatal Crash That Claimed Woman's Life

New York State Police said in a press release that on July 29, troopers responded to the report of a crash with serious injuries on State Route 145 in Middleburgh.

Troopers report that they responded to a two-car crash on Route 145 at an intersection in Schoharie. Offcials say that an investigation determined that a southbound vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto Schoharie Hill Road was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

Troopers say a woman who was the front seat passenger in the turning vehicle sustained severe injuries during the crash and was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of both vehicles and four passengers within the other vehicle were transported to Albany Medical Center with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 145 was closed in both directions for the ongoing investigation and collision reconstruction. The roadway was reopened later that afternoon.

New York State Police have identified the victim as 49-year-old Melissa L. Guest of Jefferson, New York.