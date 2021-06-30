Fast Food Workers Are About To See $15 Per Hour In New York State

July 1st is going to be a big day for fast-food workers in New York State. They're all about to get a big raise.

At the beginning of the year, the minimum wage went up for all workers in New York from $11.80 to $12.50. Now, people who work in the fast-food industry are about to see another jump to $15.00 per hour.

According to the Department of Labor, the rate has been continually going up since 2015. It's been different for people in New York City. Their minimum wage for fast-food workers has been at $15/hr since 2018. The rest of the state will join them at that rate starting on July 1st.

How do they define a "Fast Food Establishment?"

A "Fast Food Establishment" is defined with the following characteristics:

Primarily serves food or drinks, including coffee shops, juice bars, donut shops, and ice cream parlors;

Offers limited service where customers order and pay before eating, including restaurants with tables but without full table service and places that only provide take-out service; and

Is part of a chain of 30 or more locations, including individually owned establishments associated with a brand that has 30 or more locations nationally.

Who will get paid that wage?

Pretty much anybody that works in a fast-food establishment. The job duties include anyone that works in customer service, cooking, food or drink preparation, delivery, security, stocking supplies or equipment, cleaning, or routine maintenance.

Can fast-food workers accept tips if their wage goes up?

According to the Department of Labor, "It is a Labor Law violation to take tips from employees who earn them."

What about overtime?

If a fast food worker works more than 40 hours in one week, they must be paid time and a half for the additional hours.

This is great news for workers, but let's be honest, it's going to be a struggle for many businesses that are already at a breaking point. Hopefully, the increased wage will help to fill some of those jobs that up until now were going unfilled. But also, don't be surprised if you see that wage increase get added to the menu items.

