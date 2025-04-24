Fast Food Burger Chain Closing All Hudson Valley Locations?

Fast food lovers fear another favorite chain will disappear from the Hudson Valley, as its remaining locations now appear to be up for sale.

We all know that hitting the drive-thru isn't the healthiest option, but sometimes nothing will satisfy your hunger like a burger and fries. While McDonald's and Burger King feel like they'll always be around, there are other restaurants that are on borrowed time. Sadly, we've seen several chains close down in the Hudson Valley, and it appears that another may be on its way out.

Fast Food Options Dwindle in Hudson Valley

It was 10 years ago when Hardee's and Carl's Jr. made a splash in the Hudson Valley, opening restaurants in Kingston, Middletown and Wappingers Falls. But by 2018 all of those locations were shuttered.

Now, it appears that the future of another favorite fast food chain is in jeopardy.

Sonic Drive In Restaurant Getty Images loading...

Fast Food Locations Suddenly Up for Sale in Hudson Valley

This week, a listing for the Sonic on Liner Rd. in Newburgh appeared from the Princeton Realty Group. According to the ad, the restaurant is being offered for $1.3 million. In November, the only other remaining Hudson Valley Sonic on Route 211 in Middletown was listed for lease. That real estate listing has been removed, but it's unclear what the outcome was.

Sonic attempted to expand its footprint into Dutchess and Orange Counties several years ago, but locations in Kingston and Wappingers Falls were short-lived. Unfortunately, due to the unique architecture of the Sonic drive-up restaurants, those locations have sat vacant for over a decade with no apparent buyer.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

We contacted Sonic to find out if the fast food chain was planning to close its Orange County locations, but they did not immediately respond. Currently, both the Middletown and Newburgh restaurants remain open.

America's 10 Favorite Fast Food Restaurants, Half Not Found In New York