It was lunch and a show at a Poughkeepsie, New York deli when a fashion model suddenly took over the restaurant for a famous clothing store's photo shoot.

It's no secret that autumn in the Hudson Valley is simply breathtaking. Visitors from all over the country flock to the region to see the colors, take in the sights and enjoy the fall harvest.

While most tourists come to the Hudson Valley to play, a crew of photographers and models just happened to be here on business when they were suddenly inspired by the spectacular view outside of Rossi and Sons on Clover Street in Poughkeepsie.

Instagram/rossiandsons_rosticceria Instagram/rossiandsons_rosticceria loading...

Fashion Shoot Breaks Out in Front of Rossi & Sons in Poughkeepsie, New York

According to Roberto Rossi, he and his staff had no idea what was going on when a commotion broke out in front of his deli. After speaking with customers he learned that it was a spontaneous photo shoot.

They showed during lunch with a crew of about 10 people and ate, then after they started shooting with the model outside... we really had no prior knowledge they were showing up.

Rossi learned that the photo session was for Anthropologie. The lifestyle brand was shooting photos for its website and catalog in the Hudson Valley and apparently found inspiration outside of the famous Poughkeepsie deli.

A fashion model wearing a sweater dress with boots and a flannel shirt tied around her waist was posing and smiling for the camera in the street outside of the deli. The model appears to be Schirin Frosch, who has appeared on the cover of Elle and is currently contracted with Anthropologie.

Rossi says that the crew asked if they could photograph in the doorway and through the front window and he, of course, obliged. The deli even provided props, including a fresh loaf of bread which Frosch seductively posed with in front of the deli.

According to Anthropologie, the photos are expected to appear on the retailer's website within the next few weeks.

