Farm Aid Returns to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Farm Aid returns on September 21st to the Broadview Stage at the Saratoga Performings Arts Center. See Willie Nelson and Family, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and more! Tickets are on sale right now at livenation.com.

Farm Aid’s annual festival is a an all-day celebration of music and family farmers featuring a unique lineup of artists and genres, along with family farm-identified, local and organic foods as part of our HOMEGROWN Concessions®.

Farm Aid 2024 will be at Broadview Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center and will be the third time that Farm Aid has brought its festival to the state.

“We’re energized to be back in New York. The farmers here have always found ways to innovate and contribute to their communities, even as they deal with uncertainties, extreme weather and policies that favor corporations over people. Farmers need us to stand with them as they work to grow our future.”— Willie Nelson

Farm Aid 2024 will reunite family farmers and musician activists, with performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), as well as Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson with The Travelin’ McCourys, Charley Crockett, Joy Oladokun, Southern Avenue, Cassandra Lewis and Jesse Welles, with more artists to be announced.