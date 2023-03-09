Famous Cookie Discontinued Without Notice, NY Shoppers Angry

Shoppers are going insane trying to find a cookie that has completely disappeared from New York stores without any warning. And now it appears that the cookie is probably gone for good.

There are several brands of cookies that can be difficult to track down. Recently, the Girl Scouts released a limited-edition raspberry cookie that completely sold out and is being listed on eBay for hundreds of dollars. The Mallomar, a Hudson Valley favorite, is another cookie that disappears every spring, but faithfully returns like clockwork after the summer ends.

One particular famous cookie, however, has become a nightmare for some local shoppers to find. And there has been no explanation of why it's so scarce. But now it appears that the cookie is permanently discontinued.

The Elusive Chocolate Cookie

I told you last summer about my hunt for the elusive Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers. These cookies have been a staple in our home for generations. Not because they're particularly delicious on their own, but because they can be transformed into a decadent dessert.

The Main Ingredient in Cookie Cake

The Famous Wafers can actually be used to create an amazing cake. It may seem strange, but by layering the cookies with whipped cream and letting them sit in a refrigerator for a few hours, the cookies soak up the moisture from the cream and expand into a uniquely striped cake that is simply delicious.

With my son's birthday coming up, I've been going crazy trying to locate these cookies. Packages were on the shelves just a few months ago, but they have now seemed to have completely disappeared. I've checked several grocery stores and even enlisted help from friends in neighboring states to help me locate them with no luck.

Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers Appear to be Discontinued

After turning to the Internet for help, I stumbled across the Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers Fan Club on Facebook. That's when I discovered a message from the company stating that the cookies have been officially discontinued. Another frustrated cookie fan reached out to Mondelez, the parent company of Nabisco, a few weeks ago and received this response:

FAMOUS CHOCOLATE WAFERS have been removed from the product line to make room for new innovations. I can definitely put in a suggestion to my marketing team that you would like to see them back! I'm sorry I don't have better news.

After speaking with a representative from Mondelez this week, I can confirm that the cookie is gone forever. According to the customer service employee, the cookies are discontinued and there is no plan to make a replacement.

Well, I guess that's how the cookie crumbles.

Some Alternatives to the Canceled Cookie

Some angry cookie cake lovers have taken to the Internet to share their displeasure with Mondelez for getting rid of the Famous Wafers, comparing them to the monsters at Ronzoni who discontinued Pastina late last year.

Some have suggested using Goya Chocolate Maria Cookies or Dewey's Brownie Crisp Cookies as a replacement. I've tried Goya before, and while the cake looked the same, it had more of a cocoa taste than the rich chocolate flavor that the Nabisco cookies lend to the recipe.

I guess I'll give Dewey's a try while I quietly mourn the death of the Famous Chocolate Wafer.

