Family of Fallen Connecticut Trooper Share Heartwarming Sentiments

In the early hours of this past Thursday, September 2, a Connecticut State Trooper was patrolling the area of Woodbury during the storm where we received enormous amounts of rain from Hurricane Ida that caused a lot of flooding to our local area.

After Troop L received an emergency call around 3:30 AM from the trooper stating his vehicle was in swift water and they can tell he was in distress, they sent a search team of 9 fire departments, 6 boats, 3 helicopters, dive teams, coast guards and police departments to look for him. They located both the vehicle and the State Trooper in two different locations and performed immediate life-saving efforts and he was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital via life star.

Connecticut State Police confirmed that the trooper was pronounced deceased on Thursday. The Senior Sergeant was a 26-year member of the Connecticut State Police.

The Sergeant's family, now identified as Sgt. Brian Mohl #238, released a statement on the behalf of the devastating loss.

"We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. The loss we have suffered is immeasurable. Brian was an incredible person. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend and to say he will be missed is just not enough.

Brian loved being a State Trooper. He proudly served with the Connecticut State Police for over 26 years and those that worked with him said he always had a way of making you feel as though you were part of the team and that he truly cared about them.

Even though Brian was committed to his work, he always found a way to put his family life first. He never lost sight of that. If he wasn't at work, he was spending time with us. Brian's love for his family was larger than life. He had a special way about him with his kindness, humor and warmth.

Seeing the outpouring of prayers and support from the Connecticut State Police, the New York State Police, the law enforcement community and the community as a whole has deeply touched our hearts. We cannot begin to express our gratitude for all of your compassion.

We will have no further statements and will not be granting media interviews. We ask that our family's privacy be respected during this difficult time."

All of us here at Townsquare Media Danbury send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and the Connecticut State Police during this devastating time.