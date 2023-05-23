It is about to be Drive-in Movie season in the Hudson Valley but unfortunately one of the few theatres we have left in our area has announced they must delay opening for the 2023 season.

The Fair Oaks Drive-in at 365 Bloomingburg Road in Middletown announced over the weekend that due to some maintenance issues that have occurred while getting ready for the Memorial Day weekend opening have resulted in a delay. They have had to postpone opening night to June 2nd. They called it "minor bad news" so hopefully that means whatever needs to be done in order to open won't take long.

Fair Oaks Drive-in in Middletown, NY Delays Opening Night for the 2023 Movie Season

I have fond memories of the Fair Oaks Drive-in. It was the Drive-in where I saw "Twister" in 1996. It also happens to be one of the few Drive-ins still open in our area of New York. My go-to Drive-in growing up was The Middlehope Drive-in Theatre in Newburgh on Route 9W which has been long since closed.

Outdoor community movie nights have filled in the gap with the ever-shrinking Drive-in theatre opportunity however we do still have quite a few Drive-ins still open in the Hudson Valley including Overlook Drive-in Poughkeepsie, Four Brothers Drive-in Amenia, and Warwick Drive-in Warwick.

When the news broke over the weekend that the Fair Oaks Drive-in would need to push opening night back a week the response on their social media from moviegoers was extremely supportive. Many stated no matter when they open they will be there opening night. So what do the patrons of the Drive-in have to look forward to when Fair Oaks gets up and running?

Here is the schedule they shared:

6/2 SPIDER-MAN ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

6/9 TRANSFORMERS - RISE OF THE BEASTS

6/16 THE FLASH / ELEMENTAL (NOT PLAYING TOGETHER)

6/30 INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY

