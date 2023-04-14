Stop Saying “Its Too Hot Out” Hudson Valley

This is why we can't have nice things, like hot weather in the Hudson Valley!

I gotta say, I'm loving the weather in the Hudson Valley lately. Spring and Summer is my absolute favorite time of the year. I hate being cold. And I'll argue with people about this til the day I'm no longer here I'm guessing. People that hate the heat will say to me, "It's easy to warm up in cold weather, but impossible to cool off in the extreme heat."

I then proceed to sigh, and reply, "Bulls**t! It's very difficult to get warm in frigid temps, and easy to cool off in extreme heat. Take a cold shower! Jump in a lake!" I'll take the heat over the cold any day.

Been seeing random postings from people on social media, mainly Facebook, complaining about the unseasonable heat we've been experiencing as of late in the Hudson Valley. People saying, "It's too hot out!" Others say that they've actually started using their conditioner already in April. What!? LOL

I decided to take to Facebook this week to express my disappointment in seeing random people in my feed complaining about the heat, and the response was surprising.

Get our free mobile app

attachment-Facebook HV Too Hot loading...

Seems Like Most Agree With Me, For a Change

I posted (jokingly) that if I see one person on my Facebook feed complaining that its too hot out, I would go and delete that person. I was surprised to see that from the 0ver 300 reactions and 140 comments, most did agree with me that the hot weather was something not to be complaining about and that we should embrace it. Most said, 100%! and #Facts, while some thought it was just too hot for April. Either way, I'm gonna enjoy it.

As my man Gary Cee would say, "Everyone in the pool!"

attachment-Don Valentine loading...