Experience the Music of Paul McCartney in Middletown

The magic of the Beatles is headed to the Paramount in Middletown! The McCartney Years will be performing from now and all throughout the summer in cities across the country, and they will be at the Paramount in Middletown on Saturday, March 29th. We have a pair of tickets up for grabs, see below on how you can win:

The McCartney Years is the world’s longest running and most celebrated tribute to Paul McCartney’s legendary music, praised by Beatles’ American promoter Sid Bernstein as “the best on the scene today.” For over 17 years, this internationally renowned band has captivated audiences with their electrifying performances, expertly recreating the magic of McCartney’s iconic 1970s tours. Led by Yuri Pool, who meticulously portrays Paul McCartney, the six-piece band delivers a stunningly authentic musical experience, showcasing their mastery of McCartney’s signature sound and energy.

Yuri, who plays bass, piano, guitar, and vocals, is joined by his wife, Jennifer Pool, who portrays Linda McCartney on keyboards and harmonies. Together, they bring unparalleled passion and precision to the stage. With an attention to detail that includes using the same instruments as McCartney’s original band, such as the iconic Rickenbacker bass and Steinway piano, The McCartney Years offers an audio-visual feast for fans of both The Beatles and Wings. Their performances feature timeless hits like Hey Jude, Maybe I’m Amazed, Band on the Run, and Yesterday, making it an unforgettable, intergenerational celebration for audiences of all ages.

Don't miss out on this Paul McCartney and The Beatles experience! Tickets for this show and the rest of the tour are available now on Ticketmaster and through the band's official website. Enter our contest below for a chance to win a pair of tickets for free: