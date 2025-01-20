Experience The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band at The Paramount Theater

The greatest Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band is coming to the Hudson Valley. Tusk will be performing at the Paramount Theater in Middletown on Thursday March 7th, and we have a pair of tickets to giveaway for one lucky Fleetwood Mac fan!

Tusk Logo_The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute loading...

Since 2008, Tusk has been traveling across the United States, bringing their tribute to Fleetwood Mac to audiences in venues all over the country. With so many tribute bands dedicated to capturing the essence of Fleetwood Mac, it can be difficult to stand out from the rest. What makes Tusk special is that each member is a master of their instrument, having honed their craft over decades of rigorous musical study and live performances. Years of individual experience have shaped them into professionals who understand the complexities of their art. It is more than just technical skill that defines them—it’s the creativity, the risk-taking, and the devotion they bring to every performance.

Another essential component of Tusk’s success lies in their deep affection for Fleetwood Mac as a musical legacy. Fleetwood Mac is not just a band; it’s an enduring cultural force that has shaped music for over 50 years. The members of Tusk have a genuine respect for the influence Fleetwood Mac has had on generations of listeners, and they bring that respect to every note they play. Tusk work vigorously to embody the spirit and magic of the original band, and that has been recognized by concert goers for over a decade.

attachment-thumbnail_Tusk loading...

The band's sense of unity and shared understanding is something that goes beyond what can be taught or learned. It’s an intuitive connection between the members of the band that has developed over years of musical collaboration. The five founding members of Tusk share a long and rich history that has helped to forge this bond. Their relationship dates back more than four decades, with some of them meeting as children. Two of the members first crossed paths while playing Little League baseball, while others met in middle school band. Over the years, they have been in countless musical projects together—original bands, jam bands, singer-songwriter circles, and alternative rock groups—all of which have contributed to the unique chemistry they now share.

Fans of Fleetwood Mac won't want to miss this incredible and fun experience! Tickets for this show are on sale now, but if you enter our contest below, you could win them for free: