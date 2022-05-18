Expect Traffic Backups, Crowded Restaurants This Weekend in HV

Some Hudson Valley residents may want to plan to stay home this weekend.

Residents in Dutchess County are being warned of some expected traffic issues as thousands of people descend upon the Poughkeepsie area this Saturday and Sunday.

Spring is usually a busy time of year in the Hudson Valley, with visitors heading to the region to enjoy the nice weather. The area has gained in popularity over the past few years as the perfect weekend getaway from New York City, but this weekend will be even more crowded than usual thanks to a couple of huge events happening in Pougkeepsie.

On Saturday, commencement for the Marist College class of 2022 will be held on the campus green at 11am. The following day will mark the 158th commencement at Vassar College. With both events happening on the same weekend, you can expect to see a huge increase in traffic and people out to dinner throughout Dutchess County.

Electric signs are already posted on Route 9 warning residents about this weekend's festivities. Because of scaled-back graduation events during the pandemic, many locals may have forgotten how busy commencement time can be at Marist and Vassar.

This year, things at Marist will be even busier, with another commencement taking place on Memorial Day weekend. A do-over for the class of 2020 is being held on Memorial Day weekend. The college will be holding a special commencement on Saturday, May 28 for those students who were unable to celebrate their graduation during the height of the pandemic.