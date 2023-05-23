Exclusive Target Candles Recalled Due to Laceration and Burn Hazards
Candles specifically sold at Target stores are being recalled.
I know I'm not alone, but when it comes to a day out shopping one of my first stops is Target. Sometimes you just have to treat yourself to a Target trip (with a side of Starbucks) during the week. However, a popular Target item is being recalled with a dangerous reason behind it.
Target Candles Causing "Severe Burns"
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is reporting that Target is recalling almost 5 million Threshold Candles. The candle jars, exclusively sold at Target stores, reportedly "can crack or break during use, posing laceration and burn hazards" according to the safety commission.
According to the Safety Commission, Target has received "137 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use." There have been 6 injuries reported that include cuts and "severe burns." The candles named in the recall were sold in Target stores nationwide and online from " August 2019 through March 2023 for between $3 and $20."
What Candles Are Affected by Target Recall?
37 different types of candles in total are being recalled and they are as follows, along with their item numbers:
- 5.5oz Glass Jar Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold- 054-09-1488
- 5.5oz Glass Jar Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold - 054-09-6393
- 5.5oz Glass Jar Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9509
- 5.5oz Glass Jar Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9789
- 5.5oz Glass Jar Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold - 054-09-9837
- 20oz Jar 3-Wick Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold 054-09-0051
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold- 054-09-0052
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Peony and Cherry Blossom Candle - Threshold - 054-09-1217
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Water Mint and Eucalyptus Candle - Threshold - 054-09-3861
- 20oz Jar 3-Wick Ashwood and Palo Santo Candle - Threshold - 054-09-5401
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Soft Cashmere and Lavender Candle - Threshold 054-09-6099
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold - 054-09-6205
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Vanilla Bean and Amber Candle - Threshold - 054-09-8037
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Cerulean Surf and Sea Candle - Threshold- 054-09-8523
- 20oz Jar 3-Wick Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold -054-09-8621
- 20oz Glass Jar Warm Cider and Cinnamon Candle - Threshold -054-09-8753
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold- 054-09-9473
- 20oz Jar 3-Wick Candle Tangerine Ginger - Threshold - 054-09-9926
- 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Vetiver and Moss - Threshold- 054-09-0185
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Coconut and Honey Candle - Threshold - 054-09-0458
- 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coconut and Honey - Threshold - 054-09-0570
- 14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Black Cedar - Threshold-054-09-2433
- 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Red Mango and Amber - Threshold - 054-09-3560
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Acai Berry and Spruce Candle - Threshold-054-09-6389
- 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Whiskey & Oak - Threshold- 054-09-7215
- 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rose and Cedar Candle -Threshold- 054-09-7216
- 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Vanilla and Bergamot - Threshold- 054-09-7217
- 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Leather and Embers - Threshold- 054-09-7218
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Ocean Air and Moss Candle - Threshold- 054-09-8292
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rosemary and Linen Candle - Threshold-054-09-8344
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fir and Suede Candle - Threshold - 054-09-8910
- 14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coastal Wind and Lavender - Threshold- 054-09-8964
- 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Rainwater Lily - Threshold- 054-09-9132
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Sandalwood and Smoke Candle - Threshold- 054-09-9219
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Eucalyptus and Palm Candle - Threshold-054-09-9441
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Applewood and Amber Candle - Threshold- 054-09-9550
- 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fennel and Pine Candle - Threshold-054-09-9851
If you've purchased one of the candles affected by the recall the Consumer Product Safety Commission states:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail.
