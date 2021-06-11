Fairs for the Hudson Valley have been announced, which means summer is here.

You know it's summer in the Hudson Valley when everyone talks about what fair they're going to. Now that COVID cases have drastically dropped, it is safe enough to have these annual events. If you're overwhelmed with all the choices in the area, we've created a guide that has everything you need to know about Hudson Valley fairs this year.

Everything You Need to Know About Hudson Valley Fairs for 2021 Make the most out of summer this year in the Hudson Valley with our local fairs