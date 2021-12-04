Ever Try Duke’s Mayonnaise? Is It Really Better Than Hellmann’s?

Why have we never even heard of this?

Sometimes the most random things can introduce us to things that we've never heard of. Earlier this morning, we asked a question on the air, "Each year enough of this is product is sold to make over 4 billion servings of potato salad. What is it?"

After taking a ton of calls with almost everyone answering Hellmann's mayonnaise, we announced that the answer was Miracle Whip. As soon as the answer was revealed, it sparked the age-old debate of which is better, Miracle Whip or Hellmann's?

Most will agree that Hellmann's is better, but if you say that to a Miracle Whip person, those are fighting words...LOL! We can now add another name to the mayo debate. We got a text message from Mia from Poughkeepsie who texted us and asked, "Have you guys ever heard of Duke's Mayo? It's WAY BETTER than both Hellmann's and Miracle Whip...It's not even close!"

Wait, there are more than two options in the great mayo debate? I've never even heard of Duke's, have you? Have you ever tried it?

After doing a little research and taking a bunch of phone calls, we've learned that Duke's Mayoneassie is a "southern thing" and according to some food experts, the main thing that separates Duke's from Hellmann's and Miracle Whip is that Duke's contains a higher ratio of egg yolks than most other commercial mayos, which makes it rich, creamy.

Anyone who has tried Duke's has all said the same thing, once you try it once you'll be asking any friends or relatives that live in the south to mail you some. We had one dad call us to let us know that he never thought anything would be better than Hellmann's but he's "willing to die on the Duke's hill! It's that good!"

I've searched the grocery store that I normally shop at and can't seem to find it, so if you do come across Duke's at a Hudson Valley grocery store, let us know so we can try it out.

