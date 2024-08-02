Equipment Malfunction at New York Plant Leads to Massive Layoffs

Over 150 people are out of work due to an equipment failure at a New York State manufacturing plant.

An extremely unfortunate incident has not only impacted operations at a busy factory but has forced more than a third of the workforce to take a mandatory unpaid summer vacation.

News of the temporary layoffs comes at a time when other New York State companies have been announcing permanent layoffs and closing factories. We told you earlier this week that Bimbo Brands was shuttering two Upstate New York plants responsible for manufacturing baked goods. The company behind Entenmann's and Freihoffers says it is consolidating operations due to a dip in sales.

Freak Error Triggers New York State Layoffs

Workers were told last week that they would be laid off at the Corelle Brands manufacturing plant in Corning, New York. An incident on the factory floor forced the company to cease operations and stop paying 152 of its 408 workers.

According to Fingerlakes 1, a large tank used to hold molten glass failed last Monday. The tank usually has a backup, but the other piece of equipment is currently out of service for repairs.

As a result, manufacturing has been put on hold until one of the tanks is ready to be put back into operation. The company has said that the process will take weeks, leaving workers without a paycheck until operations can be restarted.

The company, which produces Pyrex, Corelle, Visions, and Corningware products, did not indicate how the temporary closure would affect supplies of its products.

