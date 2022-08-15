Enter To Win Tickets to The New York Renaissance Faire

The 2022 New York Renaissance Faire returns to Tuxedo, New York and is open Saturdays, Sundays, & Labor Day from August 27th through October 9th.

At the New York Renaissance Faire you will travel back in time to an age of adventure! Join Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth I on a grand visit to a beautiful 16th century English village. Cheer your favorite knight at the Joust Tournament. Meet Robin Hood and his Merry Men. Feast on savory sweets and tempting treats. See amazing acrobats, magical fairies, swashbuckling pirates, and more. Play a game of skill or chance. Shop their Marketplace featuring over 100 Artisans offering the finest in handmade wares.

To win tickets, simply download our app and make sure that your alerts are turned on. Then each day, we will send out scrambled Renaissance themed words through the app. Simply click the alert to return here and enter the correct word in the entries below!