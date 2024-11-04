Enter to Win Tickets to The Last Waltz 2024 Tour at The Capitol Theater

Life is a Carnival: Last Waltz 2024 Tour continues as The Band makes a stop at The Capitol Theatre for two highly anticipated nights! These shows will be taking place on Thursday November 7th and Friday November 8th and we have a pair of tickets to both shows. See below on how you can win tickets and experience one night of this show:

This remarkable tour continues the legacy of The Band's legendary 1976 Thanksgiving concert at Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, which is widely regarded to one of the greatest live performances in history. This tour also pays tribute to Robbie Robertson, co-founder of the band, following a special concert honoring him at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles this past October 17.

Over forty-five years ago, The Band held their final concert in front of a sold-out audience with music legends in the crowd. The night concluded with their cover of Marvin Gaye's "Baby Don't You Do It", after which Robbie Robertson famously said, "Goodnight. Goodbye," leaving an indelible mark on that unforgettable event.

Life Is a Carnival: Last Waltz Tour 2024 boasts an incredible lineup, including: Ryan Bingham, Jamey Johnson, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Don Was, John Medeski, Dave Malone, Terence Higgins, Cyril Neville, Mark Mullins & The Levee Horns.

Tickets for these two shows are on sale now, but if you enter our contest below you could be a winner for any one of the two nights! Our lucky winner will be contacted before the show: