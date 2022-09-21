Enter to Win Tickets to see The Weight Band at The Bardavon on November 19th

The Weight Band is coming to perform at The Bardavon on November 19th! They will be joined by Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams to play one night of incredible Americana music! Keep reading to find out how YOU can win a pair of tickets to go!

Created by Jim Weider, a former member of The Band and the Levon Helm Band, they're truly keeping "The Woodstock Sound" alive! By performing classic songs by The Band, they're sharing the free-spirited feeling of Folk and Roots Rock to audiences of all ages! Check out this video of them performing "The Weight!"

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams debuted as a duo in 2015 and have played alongside other great musicians such as Phil Lesh, Little Feat, Jack Casady, and even Bob Dylan! They bring creative energy that is incredible to see and listen to! Watch this video of them performing "Keep Your Lamp Trimmed & Burning!"

Tickets are available now

