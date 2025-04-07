Enter to Win Tickets to See Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo in Albany this Spring!

Iconic duo Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are hitting the road once again for their 26-date run North American Spring tour! They’re heading to Palace Theatre in Albany on May 21st with special guest The Vindys, and we’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets, so read below to find out how to enter!

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable night and performance from this powerhouse duo! Working together as musical partners since 1979 and married just three years later in 1982, this union has withstood the test of time – approaching five decades of working together and continuing to tour every Summer! Benetar, known for her hard-hitting vocals and energetic performances, paired with Giraldo’s innovative work as guitarist, producer, and songwriter, have been the masterminds behind some of rock’s most iconic and timeless hits, such as “Love is a Battlefield,” and “Heartbreaker.”

Together, they have won many notable awards and distinctions, including 4 GRAMMY awards; RIAA-certified Multi-Platinum, Platinum, & Gold albums; and 19 Top 40 singles. After being nominated for the first time in 2020, the pair were finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. With a musical chemistry that has captivated audiences for generations, Benatar and Giraldo are sure to entertain and thrill fans over the course of this huge tour.

