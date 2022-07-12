Enter to Win Tickets and Ride Passes To The Exciting Orange County Fair!

The Orange County Fair is coming back this year with even more exciting things to experience! We're giving you a chance to not only win some free tickets to go to the fair, but you'll be getting some ride passes too!

They have tons of things for people of all ages to do there! If you're a foodie you're gonna love the vendors this year, from the classic fair foods like corndogs and burgers, to the more "interesting" food options.

For the thrill seekers, there are spectacular rides coming this year that'll have all the speed and excitement to make your head spin. They'll have classics like Alien Invasion and the Pirate Ship, along with rides like "Delusion", which spins you left, right, and upside down! For those who like to keep their feet on the ground, they have exhibits, petting zoos, live performances, and a ton of other activities!

Here's your chance to win admission tickets and ride passes for the Orange County Fair, which goes from July 14th to the 31st! Simply enter your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner!