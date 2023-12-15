Enter To Win: Premium Remote Car Start System from Rolling Thunder Audio

WPDH wants to give you the gift of convenience this winter season. So we're giving away a remote car start system courtesy of Rolling Thunder Audio in Middletown!

As the chill of winter begins, there's no better time to get a top-of-the-line remote car start system. Instead of braving the cold each day to manually warm up your car, why not choose the convenience of warming it up from anywhere at any time? That's where Rolling Thunder Audio comes in. They offer top-notch remote car starters and accessories for all car models, and can help you pick out the best one for yours.

Enter To Win

Here's your chance to win a complete remote start system from Rolling Thunder Audio in Middletown. Simply enter your contact information below, as well as the make, model, and year of your car and we'll contact you if you're chosen as our lucky winner!