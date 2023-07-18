Enter To Win: Peter Frampton Live at The Capitol Theater in Port Chester July 25th

Legendary guitarist Peter Frampton is heading to The Capitol Theater in Port Chester on July 25th while on his Never Say Never Tour, for a night of music you won't forget. We're giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to go see him live!

Since his youth, Peter Frampton has been a star in the music industry. At just 16 he was the lead singer and guitarist for the British band The Herd, then at 18, he founded the rock act Humble Pie. He's collaborated with legendary artists like David Bowie, Steve Miller, Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam, and many more. In 2007 he won a Grammy for his album Fingerprints, in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame, and in 2020 was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. His music still resonates with people today from all over the world, and he has no intentions of slowing down.

