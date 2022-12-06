Enter To Win: Mannheim Steamroller at the MJN Convention Center on December 14th

Mannheim Steamroller is coming to the MJN Convention Center on December 14th! Keep reading to find out how YOU can join in on this unique holiday event.

Led by Grammy Award-winning artist Chip Davis, this group takes our favorite classic Christmas songs and gives them a modern twist. Taking elements from rock and electronic music, they have created a unique catalog of songs that people of all ages can listen to.

Check out the song below to listen to their most famous version of "Deck The Halls."

Don't miss your chance to see Mannheim Steamroller live at the MJN Convention Center on December 14th! Tickets can be purchased now, but here's your chance to WIN them instead! Simply enter your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner!