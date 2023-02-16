Enter To Win: Jorma Kaukonen at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on March 3rd

Enjoy a night of music with Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Jorma Kaukonen when he comes to the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on March 3rd!

Jorma Kaukonen is a pioneer in the music industry. He helped lead the psychedelic rock wave of the 60s with his band Jefferson Airplane and helped found their iconic San Fransico sound that defined the decade. After he departed from the group, he and former member Jack Casady formed the band Hot Tuna, which continues to shape the Rock music landscape. His most famous song Hesitation Blues shows off his iconic Americana roots sound.

