Enter To Win: Hollywood Vampires Reserved Seat Tickets on July 30th at Bethel Woods

UPDATE: The Hollywood Vampires concert originally scheduled for Thursday, June 1 has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 30th.

Attention, all rock n roll lovers! The legendary supergroup, Hollywood Vampires, is set to take the stage at the Bethel Woods Center For The Arts on July 30th, and we're giving you a chance to win a pair of reserved seat tickets to see them!

Hollywood Vampires is an all-star band comprised of rock superstars Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp, and Tommy Henriksen. They were named after a drinking club formed by Cooper, which included members of bands like the Beatles, The Who, The Monkees, and more. Formed with that same spirit in mind, Hollywood Vampires bring that original free feeling to music lovers all over the world, with an ode to the good old days of Rock.

