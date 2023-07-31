Enter To Win: Asia Featuring John Payne at the Paramount Theater Middletown August 19th

Asia Featuring John Payne are heading to the Paramount Theater in Middletown on August 19th for a highly anticipated concert during the Rock, Roll & Run Weekend! Keep reading to learn how you can win tickets to see the band live!

John Payne became the frontman and lead vocalist/bassist of the supergroup ASIA in 1992, replacing vocalist/bassist John Wetton. ASIA extensively toured the world for the next 15 years performing old favorites and new classics.

During his tenure with the band ASIA released 7 stunning studio albums plus several live albums. In 2007, Payne, Downes, Wetton, Palmer, and Howe contractually agreed that John Payne would continue his 15-year legacy with ASIA as Asia Featuring John Payne. Asia Featuring John Payne has been touring since 2008. Some of their greatest hits include Heat of the Moment, Don't Cry, and Only Time Will Tell.

