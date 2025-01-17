Enter to See the Ultimate Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute in Middletown, NY

Get ready for the ultimate tribute concert for Creedence Clearwater Revival! This tribute and multi-media concert experience will be performed by COMMOTION and will take place at the Paramount Theater on February 8th. We've got a pair of tickets up for grabs for one lucky winner, see below on how to win:

attachment-Commotion Logo loading...

COMMOTION takes great pride in their unmatched attention to detail and unwavering dedication to authentically capturing the legendary CCR sound. From the soulful voice of Steve McLain to the captivating guitar solos of Jimmy Ryan, the band brings every riff, melody, and rhythm to life with remarkable precision. Jimmy, a platinum-selling musician and recipient of a Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award, has an extensive career that includes collaborations with music icons such as Carly Simon, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Mick Jagger, Cat Stevens, James Taylor, Rod Stewart, Jim Croce, and many others.

Channeling the spirit of John Fogerty, Steve McLain possesses a vocal ability that stands on par with the legendary frontman himself. With his rich, gravelly tone, emotive delivery, and an extraordinary knack for recreating the raw power of Fogerty’s voice, Steve transports listeners to the golden era when CCR dominated the airwaves. Having spent over two decades captivating live audiences with his emotionally resonant vocals, Steve’s remarkable ability to connect with and energize a crowd ensures that every performance is unforgettable.

Experience the glory days of the late 60s and early 70s with the most electrifying and authentic Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band! Tickets for this show are currently on sale now, and if you enter our contest below you could win a pair for free!