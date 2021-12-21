Entenmann’s Makes a Big Change, Customers Are Not Happy

You may have noticed something different in that box of Entenmann's.

Let's face it, no one likes change. But when someone messes with something as iconic as Entemann's donuts, there's going to be some pushback.

If you've been anywhere near the donut display at the endcap of your favorite grocery store, you may have noticed that there's been a big change to the classic Entenmann's donuts. Some donut enthusiasts say they're not having it.

A. Boris

Those who've been life-long Entenmann's fans, like me, were surprised to see that the clear window on the donut boxes has been eliminated. Instead of being able to peek inside the box, the packaging is now completely made of cardboard, swapping out the window with a photograph of the donuts inside.

Some of our readers have responded with anger over the change, accusing the company of "hiding" the donuts. Shoppers have incorrectly assumed that the reason for the packaging change was an attempt to change the size or number of donuts inside. After purchasing a new box of Entenmann's I can assure you that's not the case. The donuts are exactly the same as they've always been, only the packaging has changed.

The problem with the new packaging

While the donuts inside are exactly the same, I have to admit that the experience is slightly annoying. It used to be easy to see how many delicious donuts were left in the box, but now it's a mystery as to how many have been eaten by family members. Just the other day I went to sit down for a snack with my son, but when I opened the box I realized that there was only one donut inside. Boy was he disappointed when he couldn't have one.

Why the change?

Most would assume that switching over to an all-cardboard box would be not only better for the environment, but also cut costs. While that's maybe true, it's not the reason why you're seeing new Entenmann's boxes on the shelves.

In a statement from the company, the bakery explains that the new packaging is a temporary change made out of necessity.

In early September, Hurricane Ida’s high winds and flooding significantly impacted the facility that produces Entenmann’s packaging. To ensure consumers could continue to get their Entenmann’s favorites, the brand is temporarily releasing product in new packaging. Your delicious favorites have the same great taste with the modified packaging.

While the temporary boxes are still on shelves in the Hudson Valley, we can report that the windows have returned on some boxes found in New Jersey.

A. Boris

Only time will tell how long will it take for the cellophane packaging to come back to the Hudson Valley. For now, you may want to make sure you have some extra Entenmann's on hand for the holidays so you're not surprised by "missing" donuts the next time you open up a box without a window.

Hudson Valley Restaurants With the Most Critical Violations in 2021 Critical violations are those that can cause immediate harm to consumers such as undercooked food and improper storage of ingredients. Other violations like inadequate handwashing facilities or dirty conditions are noted as non-critical violations.

The ten restaurants below all received four or more critical violations during their latest inspection of 2021. In some cases, the restaurants were given the opportunity to correct the violations by inspectors and have done so. Just because a restaurant is on this list doesn't mean that they are currently in violation of the health code. However, the Board of Health does think it's important to be armed with information on how seriously a restaurant takes kitchen cleanliness, food safety and other important rules that affect the food you feed your family.

Top 9 Secret Menu Items You Can Order at Hudson Valley Restaurants Did you know that many Hudson Valley restaurants have a "secret menu?" The next time you're at the drive-thru, you may want to order one of these little-known selections that may possibly be tastier than anything on the real menu.