Enjoy Some Millhouse Beer on Us

Good morning! Welcome to radio station isolation week 9. 9 Weeks already? I must admit, it's gone faster than I thought it would and we seem to be doing okay for the most part. Of course I'm one of the lucky ones that gets to go to work everyday. I hope you're also holding up okay through this weird and nasty pandemic.

We're going to cheer you up this week with a great prize. We have gift cards for The Millhouse Brewing Company. You can get some delicious beer with that and that should help get you through the weirdness a little easier. Make sure you're listening at 7:45 for your chance to play Beer or No Beer.

We will also be keeping you updated with the latest news from Bobby Welber, traffic from Nancy Reamy, rock news, stoner report, the Veterans Update with Commander Tom and other things to make you smile and hopefully laugh. Remember, we're all in this together. Thank you so much for listening.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: