Enjoy a Pumpkin Coffee Martini in New Paltz this Fall

Labor Day has come and gone across the Hudson Valley. While for most people that means a few more days left of summer, others are diving full-fledged into fall.

If we're being honest, we saw the fall-infusion start seeping its way into the Hudson Valley back in late July, early August. Home decor stores starting laying out their fall decorations and Spirit Halloween made its official appearance on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.

Then the fall coffee flavors started to make their annual debuts. Pumpkin Spice took over at places like Starbuck and Dunkin. Local coffee spots like Ready Coffee released their fall lineup with Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Carmel Mocha and Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte.

With all of that being said, some Hudson Valley restaurants are adding a little something extra to their pumpkin spice.

Schatzi's Pub and Bier Garden, which has locations in Poughkeepsie and New Paltz, shared a photo of an adult beverage with a pumpkin twist. The New Paltz location introduced us to the Pumpkin Coffee Martini.

As a self-proclaimed pumpkin spice aficionado, I approve and absolutely need to get my hands on a pumpkin coffee martini.

Cafe Con Leche in Wappingers has also hinted at having a specialty pumpkin beverage. They told us about their Pumpin Spice Coquito Latte with no syrups made from their own pumpkin puree.

From the sounds of it the Hudson Valley is ready for fall. Not that we want to rush the rest of summer and warmer weather, but the first official day of Autumn is September 22nd.

Get those flannels ready, Hudson Valley!

