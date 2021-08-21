So summer is coming to a close faster than we can catch up. Let's face it there are still so many things causing a bit of chaos. This is no time to panic. We need a plan so that we can enjoy the end of summer and still be ready for September.

I believe I have come up with a way to organize the next 2 weeks so that you don't feel like the end of summer slipped away before you could finish your 2021 good weather bucket list. Of course, it was so hot and rainy this summer the better weather may be in front of us for the fall. That would be nice.

So, away here are my ideas for how you can make the most of the next two weeks.

1 - Don't Throw This Weekend Away

The weather might not be perfect for doing a lot of things but there are still so many things you can do. Did you know that this Saturday (August 21, 2021) is the Hudson Valley Cider Seltzer and Sours Festival at Barton Orchards in Poughquag? It is happening from 2 PM to 6 PM which also gives you plenty of time to check something off the honey-do list before you go.

2 - Make a Plan to Go to the Dutchess County Fair

The Dutchess County Fair Kicks off Tuesday, August 24th, 2021. You can't let the summer end without a trip to Rhinebeck for some fair fun. Hopefully, you were able to enjoy the Orange County Fair in July and The Ulster County Fair earlier this month so getting to the Dutchess County fair will have you hitting the fair trifecta. All your favorite fair fun has returned for one big week and this year Grandstand entertainment is included in your paid fair admission.

3 - Don't Miss the New York Renaissance Fair

The New York Renaissance Faire opens this weekend in Tuxedo, New York and runs through October 3rd, 2021. They are open Saturdays and Sundays plus Labor Day. This event is fun for all ages. You can go in costume or as you are, they don't care as long as you are ready to be merry and fun. Travel back to the Medieval Times and spend a day with lords and ladies enjoy sport, food and merriment.

4 - Back to School Shopping

I don't think anyone would have thought this time last year we would still be trying to figure out COVID. But the fact of the matter is back to school time is coming so I say let's embrace it. Kids will hopefully be back in their classrooms altogether swapping lunches and stories from their summer adventures. Let's get them ready. Let's also support the local businesses that are looking forward to us spending some money this fall.

