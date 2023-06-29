End of an Era: Saratoga Performing Arts Center Undergoes Name Change

Saratoga Performing Arts Center first opened its doors in 1966.

The venue was once named #1 outdoor music venue by USA Today, and for decades music fans have been making the trip each summer to Saratoga Performing Arts Center (referred to as SPAC by the faithful). The venue is now undergoing a name change.

Saratoga Performing Arts Center is located on the grounds of Saratoga Spa State Park. The amphitheater opened in 1966 and presents summer performances of classical music, jazz, pop and rock, country, comedy, and dance. The Center is the official home of the New York City Ballet. SPAC's largest attended performance in its history was a concert from The Grateful Dead in 1985 which saw over 40,000 people show up to see the band. Since then, the venue now limits capacity to 25,103.

So many great concerts I've seen personally over the years, and I've even hosted some shows at the venue on radio including a Disturbed/Breaking Benjamin concert back in 2016 in front of over 10,000 people.

attachment-Tig Stage Disturbed at SPAC loading...

Get our free mobile app

New Name for Saratoga Performing Arts Center

A press release states that Broadview Federal Credit Union and Live Nation are partnering to introduce the Broadview Stage name to all Live Nation concerts hosted at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). The press release goes on to say that "the collaboration signifies Broadview Federal Credit Union's dedication to connecting with, supporting, and investing in the vibrant Saratoga community through unforgettable live entertainment experiences."

All Live Nation shows at SPAC moving forward will now be referred to as Broadview Stage at SPAC. Get used to the new name as you get ready to rock all summer long in Saratoga Springs, NY!

Upcoming shows this season at Broadview Stage at SPAC include the following:

· Tedeschi Trucks Band on July 1

· Tears for Fears on July 2

· Big Time Rush on July 3

· Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional on July 5

· An Evening With Goose on July 7

· Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage on July 8

· KIDZ BOP on July 9

· Dave Matthews Band on July 14 & 15

· Jason Aldean on July 16

· Gov’t Mule on July 28

· Matchbox Twenty on July 30

The venue underwent a jaw-dropping renovation a couple of years back. Check out the photos below.