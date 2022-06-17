Owners of a popular Fishkill area bar have sold the business after a successful 15-year run.

If you're having a discussion about popular biker bars in the Hudson Valley, in particular Dutchess County, you most definitely will hear the name Fast Eddie's come up. Fast Eddie's has been a Fishkill, NY institution for the biker community since 2008. Eddie and Moi LaBounty have been a fixture in the community since the opening of the popular spot at 50 Elm St. Always giving back, the LaBounty's have always been known for their generosity, hosting annual charity events each year at the bar, and donating all proceeds to worthwhile causes.

Many Good Times at Fast Eddie's in Fishkill, NY

I remember many good times at that cozy little bar, even djing some rock nights there over the years. One event, in particular, was a joint gig I did with my friend John Desanto and his band Thrown Together, which we dubbed "Thrown TIGether" for the event that took place on a weekend afternoon nearly 10 years ago (May of 2013). The place was rockin' as we played to a full house that day. Fast Eddie's always had great entertainment, always supporting live music.

Fast Eddie's Sold

I was surprised to see a posting while scrolling through Facebook the other day by co-owner Moi LaBounty of Fast Eddie's announcing that the bar had been sold. As of June 8, Tracey and Terry Muller have taken over the bar and are now running the spot as Tag's Tavern. A celebration event was held this past weekend at the bar to celebrate Moi and Eddie LaBounty's 15-year ownership of Fast Eddie's the start of the new journey as Tag's Tavern.

According to another Facebook posting from Moi LaBounty, it appears that Retirement was the reason for the sale.

Wishing nothing but the best for Moi and Eddie LaBounty on retirement, a couple of the nicest bar owners I've ever had the privilege of working with and knowing in general. Great people! And best of luck to the new owners of Tag's Tavern Tracey and Terry Mullen on their new journey.