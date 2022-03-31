A local Deputy was treated and later released after suffering injuries in an altercation with a suspect Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the suspect used their vehicle to hit the Deputy's patrol vehicle in an unprovoked attack. A Sheriff's drone unit and K9 unit were later used to locate the suspect, who attempted to escape from authorities on foot through very rough terrain. This is another case of a volatile incident that luckily didn't escalate any further than it already had.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office said in a post on their Facebook page, that they were called to a residence in the Town of Rhinebeck to do a welfare checkup on a suicidal person Tuesday afternoon. There isn't a lot of detail on what lead up to deputies being called, however officials say that the subject was "emotionally disturbed". It was there that the Sheriff's Office said that the suspect used their vehicle to sideswipe and then ram the Deputy's patrol vehicle.

The suspect was later found during a manhunt and taken into custody. An investigation into the matter continues. Further information may become available. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by members of the New York State Police and the Village of Rhinebeck Police Department.

Other Local News

Law enforcement are often called to provide assistance to individuals who may be suffering from an emotional crisis. In mid March, police were called to the home of a resident who said that a family member of theirs had been making suicidal threats that evening. The officers would later track him down near the Mid-Hudson Bridge where they would have to use Crisis Intervention Training.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said in a post on their Facebook page that when officers arrived at the home where the call was initially made, it was empty. However, it was there that they discovered the suicide note that was left behind by the unnamed man. It was also there they discovered the handguns and rifles. This is where officers used a "ping" of the person's cell phone to hopefully locate him. This would take them to a vehicle parked on Jefferson Street.

But once they reached the subject's vehicle, they found it to be unoccupied as well. This is when they found the man in the area of the Mid-Hudson Bridge. Luckily, they were able to talk the man away from the vicinity of the bridge and convince him to be taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital to be treated by mental health professionals. It was there that he was handed over to hospital staff for assistance and to hopefully get the help he needs.