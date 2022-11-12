Exclusive Photos: Emergency Airlift from Newburgh Plaza

There's been a heated debate on the fate of the former ShopRite plaza in Newburgh, NY. While many residents expressed dismay at the conversion of the former grocery store to a new Ocean State Job Lot location, there's one thing everyone can agree on: it's the prefect spot to land a helicopter.

Medical Airlift in Newburgh, NY

Roads around the plaza in Newburgh, NY were closed by police as firefighters and EMS joined to assist the emergency airlift just feet away from the new signage announcing Ocean State Job Lot's arrival. Workers from surrounding businesses came outside to watch as a patient was unloaded from a nearby ambulance and transported to the waiting helicopter (below).

Differences in Medical vs Standard Helicopters

Loading a stretcher into a helicopter is obviously different than a standard passenger boarding. The patient was loaded into the helicopter not from the traditional side doors of the aircraft, but from a rear hatch (below).

Load-In and Flight

The pilot then entered through the side door (below) and maneuvered their way to the controls in the front. With hardly any delay, the helicopter was airborne and headed to a medical facility where the patient could receive the emergency care they needed.

Wait, What Happened?

While details of the incident that required such serious medical attention and transportation are scarce, it seemed clear that the accident did not happen at the plaza. Instead, the virtually empty parking lot may have been the closest location to safely conduct the airlift. One possibility, however, relates to an injured Newburgh, NY firefighter.

Newburgh, NY Firefighter Injured

The Cronomer Valley Fire Department reported yesterday that a member of their volunteer team was hit and injured by a passing car while helping fight a brush fire. The firefighter was airlifted to Westchester Medical Facility.

Differences in timeline and the fact that the helicopter seen in the Newburgh plaza was labeled with Hackensack Meridian Health branding may point to two separate incidents. There are more skilled helicopter rescues below.

