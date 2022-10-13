Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

What makes this case a bit unusual is what sort of object police say the suspect used to assault the victim.

Person Attacked With Large TV

Syracuse.com says that the suspect used a 70-inch television, belonging to the victim, to attack her the afternoon of October 7. Police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court that the woman was taken to the hospital, as she suffered injuries to her shoulder and needed stitches to her right shin.

Police said they found the suspect nearby and tried to arrest him. The suspect would have to be taken down to the ground by police, as offcials ]say he resisted arrest. There is no word what the fight was over that day, though Syracuse.com says the TV was broken beyond repair.

According to retailers, a 70-inch TV typically weighs between 55 and 75 pounds.

More People Behaving Badly

Food is meant to be eaten, not thrown in the direction of another person standing there.

Police say a local man tossed food at a victim recently during a verbal argument that spiraled out of control. Law enforcement was able to help the victim retrieve some of their personal belongings at the residence where the altercation took place.

What's For Dinner?

Saugerties Police say they responded to a domestic dispute August 7. Police report that upon arrival, the man living at the residence was intoxicated. At some point during the altercation, officials say the suspect threw food at the victim. They did not indicate what kind of food it was that was tossed, or exactly how much of it went airborne. It was sometime at this point when the suspect tried to physically confront one of the responding officers, according to a Saugerties Police press release.

Police say the suspect was Yonta was taken into custody and charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration.

Domestic disputes can get very heated and be unpredictable, and sometimes even something like the family dinner can end up being used as a blunt object or projectile. An example of food becoming a weapon was this case in Florida, where a woman was accused of hitting a man over a the head with a raw steak.