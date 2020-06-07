Eleanor Roosevelt’s Hudson Valley Childhood Estate Up For Sale

A remaining piece of Eleanor Roosevelt's Hudson Valley childhood estate has gone up for sale. The home at 794 Woods Road in Germantown sits on a piece of property known as Oak Lawn and was built in 1872.

Roosevelt's parents had passed when she was very young and split her time between her maternal grandparents' New York City apartment and Columbia County home until she was 15 and went off to school in England. The home for sale is actually the gatehouse of the original estate which was split up and sold off in the 1930s. According to Brownstoner the original mansion also still stands.

The Houlihan Lawrence listing puts the three-story house at 2,000 square feet of living space. Renovations done on the home have nearly doubled the livable square footage while maintaining its original charm. Built-in the Second Empire French Tradition, the home offers modern conveniences like high-efficiency heating/cooling systems and direct venting hot water.

A Daily Freeman article from 2005 describes Roosevelt's association with the town of Tivoli. While the home she spent time in was in Germantown, the train stopped in Tivoli so she always associated that name with her summer home.

This 3-bedroom home with a little bit of history behind it could be yours for less than a million bucks.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: